It’s Now Payne Arena

There’s a new name gracing Hidalgo’s top entertainment venue. A new naming rights agreement has been reached with Payne Auto Group to rename the facility Payne Arena. It’s the third rebranding of the arena in its 16-year history – starting out as Dodge Arena in 2003, then changing to State Farm Arena in 2010.

In making the new name announcement, Payne promised other changes as well, including a facelift to the outside of the building, and aesthetic and seating improvements on the inside.