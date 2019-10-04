It’s Time To Make Sure You’re Registered To Vote

Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming Constitutional Amendment election. There are 10 proposed amendments on this November’s ballot. Among the propositions – a measure to create a flood infrastructure fund to help finance flood control and mitigation projects. Another would increase by $3 billion the bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute. Yet another would dedicate the sales tax on sporting goods to protect parks, wildlife areas, and historical landmarks. And one other would constitutionally prohibit a state income tax. Election Day is November 5th. To register to vote, or to make any changes to your registration, contact your county elections office.