It’s ‘Trumpcare,’ And GOP Faces Political Fallout

(AP) – It’s “Trumpcare” now, and Republicans have to answer for it.

House Republicans finally pushed through a bill to gut Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump hailed the replacement as “a great plan” that has “really brought the Republican Party together.”

Democrats are giddy about what could be severe political consequences for the GOP.

Republicans now own a measure that would curtail, and in some cases take away completely, benefits Americans have embraced after seven years. Chief among them: a guarantee of paying the same amount for coverage regardless of health history.

Democrats need to flip 24 seats between now and the 2018 elections to take control of the House. Of the 217 Republicans who backed the bill, 14 come from districts carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton last fall.

