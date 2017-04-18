Home NATIONAL Ivanka’s Biz prospers As Politics Mixes With Business
Ivanka’s Biz prospers As Politics Mixes With Business
NATIONAL
0

Ivanka’s Biz prospers As Politics Mixes With Business

0
0
1492499873028
now viewing

Ivanka’s Biz prospers As Politics Mixes With Business

sexual assault awareness month
now playing

Resources To Help Sexual Assault Victims On Display At Hidalgo County Courthouse Today

58f537bb0bb90.image
now playing

Trump, GOP Face Referendum In Georgia; Dems Aim For Upset

5961f0ad544244a3a07e1976bf32816b-780×1169
now playing

Videos Show Desperation Of Suspect In Facebook Video Killing

Britain Politics
now playing

May Planning UK General Election For June 8

stabbing-news
now playing

San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police

STEVE STEPHENS
now playing

No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia

BASHAR ASAAD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

After US Strikes, Trump's Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View

AMBULANCE LIGHTS-1
now playing

Officials: Man Kills Self By Setting Himself On Fire In Yard

PRINCE HARRY
now playing

Prince Harry Describes Mental Problems After Diana's Death

child-abuse
now playing

Mother Accused Of Shooting Video, Photos Of Child's Abuse

(AP) – Ivanka Trump’s brand is flourishing as the first daughter crafts a new career from her West Wing office. Sales hit record levels. Imports and distribution are up. Her company has provisionally won four new trademarks from China since the inauguration, and applied for at least nine new trademarks around the world since the election.
Trump still owns her brand, but stepped back from management and has pledged to avoid conflict. But some argue that under criminal conflict of interest laws, her expanding business threatens to encroach on the ability of both Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, to deliver credible counsel to the president on core issues like trade and intellectual property.

Related posts:

  1. After US Strikes, Trump’s Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View
  2. Trump White House Drops Policy Of Identifying Visitors
  3. Turkish Leader Erdogan Rejects Criticism Of Vote
  4. Pence Aims To Reassure Allies Amid North Korea Threat
Related Posts
58f537bb0bb90.image

Trump, GOP Face Referendum In Georgia; Dems Aim For Upset

Zack Cantu 0
5961f0ad544244a3a07e1976bf32816b-780×1169

Videos Show Desperation Of Suspect In Facebook Video Killing

Zack Cantu 0
STEVE STEPHENS

No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video