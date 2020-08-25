Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Son Left Paralyzed By Police Shooting

Police attempt to push back protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Police attempt to push back protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP) – Jacob Blake’s father says his son, a Black man shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed from the waist down. The father is also named Jacob Blake. The older Blake told the Chicago Sun-Times in a story published Tuesday that his son has “eight holes” in his body. The father said he didn’t know if his son’s paralysis would be permanent.

The shooting Sunday in Kenosha was captured on cellphone video. It ignited new protests over racial injustice. It comes three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police set off demonstrations around the United States. Police did not say why they opened fire.