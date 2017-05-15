Home TEXAS Jaguar Escapes Enclosure, Attacks Monkey At Texas Zoo
Jaguar Escapes Enclosure, Attacks Monkey At Texas Zoo
TEXAS
0

Jaguar Escapes Enclosure, Attacks Monkey At Texas Zoo

0
0
ZOO JAGUAR ESCAPES IN ABILENE
now viewing

Jaguar Escapes Enclosure, Attacks Monkey At Texas Zoo

san-antonio-store-where-police-called-600-times-to-close
now playing

Man Charged With Beating Mom, 87 With Cane On Mother's Day

HOME FIRE IN OHIO HOME
now playing

Fire Officials: 7 People Killed In Fire

shooting
now playing

7-Year-Old Shot At Elementary School In Apparent Accident

An illustration picture shows projection of binary code on man holding aptop computer in Warsaw
now playing

White House: Cyberattack Has Not Affected US Government

computer-hacking
now playing

Germany Says Software Firms Need Help Security

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Second Suspect Charged In San Carlos Man's Murder

bank robbery
now playing

Two-Suspects Nabbed After IBC Bank Heist

AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT-3
now playing

2 Hurt In Glider Crash

ROAD RAGE GENER4I
now playing

Road Rage Led To Fatal Shooting

gavel
now playing

Texas Appeals Court Stops Scheduled Tuesday Execution

(AP) – Officials insist there was no risk to the public when a jaguar escaped its enclosure and attacked a monkey at a Texas zoo, even though they don’t know how the big cat got loose.  Abilene Zoo Executive Director Bill Gersonde (gher-SUN-day) says staff discovered 2-year-old Estrella missing Monday morning before the zoo opened for the day.

Estrella was found soon after atop a neighboring exhibit holding spider monkeys. Gersonde says it appears Estrella reached inside and seriously injured the monkey, which has been euthanized.  Estrella was tranquilized using a dart gun then placed in a holding pen. Another jaguar also was secured.  Gersonde said at a news conference that the doors to the jaguar enclosure are secure and that there was never any threat to the public. He didn’t elaborate.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash
  2. ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas
  3. Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution
  4. Graduate, 14, Youngest Ever At Texas Christian University
Related Posts
AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT-3

2 Hurt In Glider Crash

jsalinas 0
ROAD RAGE GENER4I

Road Rage Led To Fatal Shooting

jsalinas 0
gavel

Texas Appeals Court Stops Scheduled Tuesday Execution

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video