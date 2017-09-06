Jail Escapee Shot Dead In Shootout With Law Officers

It was a chaotic and frightening afternoon as a jail escapee shot and killed a Brownsville man before being shot and killed in a gunbattle with law enforcement officers 20 miles away in San Benito. Miguel Diaz Garcia was being transported for medical treatment early Thursday afternoon when he slipped out of his handcuffs, overpowered a sheriff’s deputy, slashed him with a shank, grabbed his weapon, and ran off. Garcia swam across a resaca, burst into a nearby home, shot the homeowner dead, and sped off in the victim’s car, leading authorities on a high-speed chase into San Benito. The suspect was cornered in an industrial area off of Expressway 77 and Oscar Williams Road, there was a brief gunbattle in which Garcia was shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his wounds. The Brownsville resident, 57-year-old Mario Alfredo Martinez, did not survive. The sheriff’s deputy is said to be recovering from a slash wound to his neck.