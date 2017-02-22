Home TEXAS Jailer Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Lockup
Jailer Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Lockup
(AP) – Investigators say a South Texas jailer has been arrested and charged with smuggling crack cocaine into the lockup.  Nueces County jail records show 22-year-old Ryan Rodriguez was being held Wednesday on a felony charge of taking a prohibited substance into a correctional facility. Bond was set at $10,000.

Prosecutors say an informant last week tipped officers about a jailer allegedly transporting cocaine into the facility in Corpus Christi.   Sheriff Jim Kaelin says Rodriguez, who joined the jail staff four months ago, was arrested Tuesday. Rodriguez faces allegations he smuggled crack cocaine to an inmate, who then allegedly sold the drugs to other prisoners.

Authorities didn’t immediately announce additional arrests in the continuing investigation.   Jail records Wednesday didn’t immediately list an attorney to speak on behalf of Rodriguez.

