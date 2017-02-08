Home NATIONAL James Comey Has Book Deal, Publication Set For Next Spring
James Comey Has Book Deal, Publication Set For Next Spring
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

James Comey Has Book Deal, Publication Set For Next Spring

0
0
JAMES COMEY
now viewing

James Comey Has Book Deal, Publication Set For Next Spring

MEXICO FLAG AND MEXICAN COUNTRY
now playing

Mexican Authorities Warn Of Radioactive Material Robbery

Minnehaha Academy MINNESOTTA EXPLOSION GAS LEAK
now playing

UPDATE: School Receptionist ID'd As Explosion Victim

CAR STRIKES POLICE OFFICER INTO ROADWAY IN FORT WORTH
now playing

Officer Thrown Into Roadway After He's Struck By Car; Watch Video

smoking ban
now playing

Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?

PLANE-CRASH
now playing

Reports: Small Plane Crashes On Portugal Beach, Killing 2

2 US SOLDIERS KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN
now playing

2 US Troops Killed In Afghanistan Convoy Attack

VENEZUELAN VOTE TURNOUT
now playing

Venezuela Congress Chief Calls For Vote Probe

trump putin 2
now playing

Kremlin Not Weighing Further US Retaliation

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Trump Joins GOP Senators On Immigration Changes

Israeli Lawmaker Calls Off Faceoff With Jordanian Challenger

(AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey has a book deal.  Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Comey will write about everything from allegations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to the bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. According to Flatiron, Comey will draw upon his career in government as he writes about “good, ethical leadership” and how it influences “sound decisions.”

The book is currently untitled and scheduled for publication next spring. Trump fired Comey in May and later told NBC News that he was angered by the FBI’s probe into “this Russia thing with Trump and Russia,” which he called a fake story.

Related posts:

  1. Senate Confirms Wray As FBI Director
  2. Kremlin Not Weighing Further US Retaliation
  3. Lawsuit Says Fox Coordinated With White House On False Story
  4. Trump Joins GOP Senators On Immigration Changes
Related Posts
Minnehaha Academy MINNESOTTA EXPLOSION GAS LEAK

UPDATE: School Receptionist ID’d As Explosion Victim

jsalinas 0
smoking ban

Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?

jsalinas 0
2 US SOLDIERS KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN

2 US Troops Killed In Afghanistan Convoy Attack

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video