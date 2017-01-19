Home TEXAS James Harden Gives Fan Present On Her 100th Birthday
(AP) — James Harden took some time out after the Houston Rockets’ win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to give a fan a present on a her 100th birthday.  Video shows Harden signing a ball for the woman and spending a few moments sitting next to her in her courtside seat and posing for pictures Wednesday night.

Harden told ESPN’s Doris Burke in an interview that he told the woman how “blessed” he was to be able to have a chance to meet her. The Houston guard also put on a good show for the fan during the game, scoring 38 points in a 111-92 victory over the Bucks.

