Japan: Flight Readied For Japanese To Come Home From Wuhan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Abe said he is making arrangements to fly Japanese people home from the Chinese city of Wuhan, hit by an outbreak of a new virus recently. (Mizuki Ikari/Kyodo News via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is making arrangements to fly Japanese people home from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of an outbreak of a new viral illness. and is in talks with China. Abe told reporters that Japanese who wish to be evacuated will be flown out on a chartered flight. He said officials had been working on such preparations through the weekend, and a charter flight has been readied. The new virus has been linked with 56 deaths so far in China. The U.S. is also planning an evacuation of some Americans from the area.