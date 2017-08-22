Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea

(AP) – Japan’s new Foreign Minister Taro Kono says what’s needed is not talks but continued pressure on North Korea to get it to give up its nuclear weapons program.

He accused Pyongyang of using talks in the past to buy time, and said what he called “loopholes” in the latest U.N. sanctions need to be dealt with instead.

Kono, tapped to his post earlier this month, also had positive marks for the administration of President Donald Trump, stressing he saw no divisions there in his recent talks with top U.S. officials.

Kono told reporters Japan’s relationship remained positive with the U.S., this nation’s most important ally.