Home WORLD Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea
Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea
WORLD
0

Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea

0
0
WireAP_31acd9cf42c84fbb9a76a60e9e77f2a4_12x5_992
now viewing

Japan FM: Pressure, Not Talks, Needed On NKorea

1280x720_70821B00-ARXZC
now playing

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

train+crash+0706
now playing

33 People Injured In Train Crash At Station

Spain_Attacks_32215.jpg-2be1a
now playing

Spain Attack Car 'Flagged For Speeding' In Paris

920×920 (8)
now playing

Mattis: IS Militants Caught In Iraq-Syria Military Vise

599aba25b40c7.image
now playing

China Scores Points Off McCain Collision

599b9f447233a.image
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

donald trump
now playing

Trump Delivers National Address On U.S. Afghan Policy

ITALY EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Magnitude Readings Vary Widely On Italy Quake

AP PAUL 2016 A USA IL
now playing

Rand Paul Protests Afghanistan Troop Increase

Texas Health and Human Services Commission
now playing

Texas Slashes Underperforming Anti-Abortion Group's Contract

(AP) – Japan’s new Foreign Minister Taro Kono says what’s needed is not talks but continued pressure on North Korea to get it to give up its nuclear weapons program.
He accused Pyongyang of using talks in the past to buy time, and said what he called “loopholes” in the latest U.N. sanctions need to be dealt with instead.
Kono, tapped to his post earlier this month, also had positive marks for the administration of President Donald Trump, stressing he saw no divisions there in his recent talks with top U.S. officials.
Kono told reporters Japan’s relationship remained positive with the U.S., this nation’s most important ally.

Related posts:

  1. Evangelical Advisers Stay With Trump As Others Criticize Him
  2. Trump Dumps Bannon, Who Returns To Conservative Website
  3. US And S. Korean Troops Start Drills Amid N. Korea Standoff
  4. Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance
Related Posts
1280x720_70821B00-ARXZC

Afghan Government Applauds Trump Speech

Zack Cantu 0
Spain_Attacks_32215.jpg-2be1a

Spain Attack Car ‘Flagged For Speeding’ In Paris

Zack Cantu 0
599aba25b40c7.image

China Scores Points Off McCain Collision

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video