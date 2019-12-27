Japan OKs Divisive Plan To Send Naval Troops To Mideast

People hold placards protesting against a troop dispatch to Middle East outside the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Japan on Friday approved a contentious plan to send its naval troops to the Middle East to contribute to the peace and stability in the area and ensure the safety of Japanese ships transporting oil, a mission crucial to an energy-poor country that heavily depends on oil imports from the region. The placard at left reads: "Oppose a dispatch of Japan Self-Defense Forces to Middle East." (Hiroki Yamauchi/Kyodo News via AP)

People hold placards protesting against a troop dispatch to Middle East outside the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Japan on Friday approved a contentious plan to send its naval troops to the Middle East to contribute to the peace and stability in the area and ensure the safety of Japanese ships transporting oil, a mission crucial to an energy-poor country that heavily depends on oil imports from the region. The placard at left reads: "Oppose a dispatch of Japan Self-Defense Forces to Middle East." (Hiroki Yamauchi/Kyodo News via AP)

(AP) – Japan has approved a contentious plan to send its naval troops to the Middle East to ensure the safety of Japanese ships transporting oil to the energy-poor country that heavily depends on imports from the region.

The Cabinet’s decision reflects tensions that have escalated between Iran and the U.S. since President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal. Despite being a U.S. ally, Japan’s troop dispatch is not part of a U.S.-led coalition protecting Middle East waterways, apparently an attempt to maintain neutrality in a show of consideration to Iran.

Under the plan, Japan will send about 260 Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel with a destroyer and a P-3C reconnaissance aircraft, mainly for intelligence-gathering.