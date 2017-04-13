Home TRENDING Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles
Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles
Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles

Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles

(AP) – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that North Korea may be capable of firing a missile loaded with sarin nerve gas toward Japan.  Abe’s comments Thursday to a parliamentary panel on national security and diplomacy come amid looming concern about another missile or nuclear test by the communist country.

Responding to a question about Japan’s readiness at a time of increased tension, Abe told lawmakers that North Korea may already have the capability to shoot missiles with sarin as warheads.  A U.S. navy aircraft carrier is heading toward the Korean Peninsula as Pyongyang prepares for the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il Sung this weekend.

  1. Xi Stresses China’s North Korea Concerns In Talk With Trump
