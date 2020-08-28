WORLD

Japan PM Shinzo Abe Says He’s Resigning For Health Reasons

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, says he’s resigning because a chronic illness has resurfaced. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, says he will resign because a chronic illness has resurfaced. Concerns about Abe’s health began this summer and grew this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups. Abe has acknowledged having ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment. Abe, whose term ends in September 2021, is expected to stay on until a new party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

