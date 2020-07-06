Japanese Soccer And Baseball To Start Allowing Fans At Games

FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, players gather in the empty stands prior to a baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Japan’s professional baseball and soccer leagues will begin allowing fans this week, the head of both leagues said on Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

(AP) — Japan’s professional baseball and soccer leagues will begin allowing fans this week. Soccer and baseball officials said the first day with fans will be Friday. The maximum number will be 5,000 or 50% of stadium capacity, whichever is smaller. Officials said they plan to allow stadiums to be filled to 50% capacity beginning on Aug. 1. Japan has largely held the coronavirus in check with only 1,000 deaths it a country of 126 million. The United States has reported 130,000 deaths with a population of about 330 million. However, new cases have increased recently in Tokyo. New cases on Sunday in Tokyo topped 100 for the fourth straight day.