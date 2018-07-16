Home NATIONAL Jared Kushner’s Family Firm Accused Of Pushing Out Tenants
Jared Kushner’s Family Firm Accused Of Pushing Out Tenants
NATIONAL
0

Jared Kushner’s Family Firm Accused Of Pushing Out Tenants

0
0
index
now viewing

Jared Kushner’s Family Firm Accused Of Pushing Out Tenants

800
now playing

In TV Interview, Trump Says Queen Calls Brexit 'Complex'

APTOPIX France WCup Soccer
now playing

World Cup Afterglow Lifts Up Conflicted France

920×920
now playing

Prime time: A Day Of Deals At Amazon, And At Its Rivals

index
now playing

Billionaires fuel powerful state charter groups

5dc5f7ab-f65e-4336-8c9a-4444a83df396-large16x9_AP18092669370055
now playing

Putin Arrives In Helsinki Late For Trump Meeting

Girl who fueled opposition to splitting families joins mom-2
now playing

Girl Who Fueled Opposition To Splitting Families Joins Mom

PLANE CRASH
now playing

2 Dead In Crash Of Small Plane

Klarissa Ramirez, 19. Photo courtesy of of the Odessa American
now playing

Woman Charged With Capital Murder For Baby Death

Syrian government targets rebels near Israel-occupied Golan
now playing

Syrian Government Targets Rebels Near Israel-Occupied Golan

Chicago man ran away, reached to waist
now playing

Video: Chicago Man Ran Away, Reached To Waist

(AP) – More than a dozen current and former residents of a New York apartment building owned by presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s family real estate firm tell The Associated Press they believe they were targeted in a campaign to push them out of their rent-stabilized homes.
The Kushner Cos. bought the converted warehouse apartment building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn and turned the units into luxury condos selling for an average $1.2 million.
Those who lived there cite all-day hammering and drilling and other problems they say were aimed at getting them to leave. They also complain of high increases in rent, dust from construction, rats crawling through holes, and workers with passkeys barging in unannounced.
Kushner Cos. tells the AP it didn’t harass any tenants to get them out.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Waives Building Permits And Fees To Expedite Flood Recovery
  2. The Latest: Family Reunification For Older Kids To Begin
  3. ZAK CANTU
  4. Commission Learning What Caused And Didn’t Cause Massacre
Related Posts
920×920

Prime time: A Day Of Deals At Amazon, And At Its Rivals

Zack Cantu 0
index

Billionaires fuel powerful state charter groups

Zack Cantu 0
Chicago man ran away, reached to waist

Video: Chicago Man Ran Away, Reached To Waist

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video