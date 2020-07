JCPenney is cutting 15-hundred jobs and closing more than 150 stores as it works to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs the 118-year-old retailer announced Wednesday will involve corporate, field management, and international staff. The company that began in 1902 when James Cash Penney opened a dry goods store in Kemmerer, Wyoming was in trouble before the coronavirus outbreak. Revenue has fallen more than 40-percent since 2007.