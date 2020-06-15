Jefferson Davis Monument In Brownsville Vandalized

The Confederate monument that sits in Brownsville’s Washington Park has been defaced – again. Sometime over the weekend, someone dumped black paint on the stone monument and covered the plaque with a sign reading “no racist idols.”

The monument honors Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, and was donated more than 90 years ago by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. This is at least the second time in recent years that the monument has been vandalized. And following the police officer killing of George Floyd, a group of Brownsville residents has renewed its push to have it removed. The Brownsville City Commission is to discuss the issue Tuesday.