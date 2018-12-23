Home TEXAS Jennie-O Recalls Nore Than 164,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey
Jennie-O Recalls Nore Than 164,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey

(AP) – A Minnesota-based poultry producer is recalling more than 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Jennie-O Turkey Store products have markings saying to use or freeze by Nov. 12 or 13. The recall includes plain ground turkey and turkey with taco or Italian seasonings. The products were shipped to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

Food safety officials are worried that some contaminated turkey may be in people’s freezers. The recalled products have the tag P-579 marked on the lower left corner of the front of the package .  The USDA says the recall was part of an investigation into a November salmonella outbreak that involved 216 patients in 38 states.

