Jersey City’s Mayor Says Gunmen Targeted Kosher Market

The mayor of a New Jersey city says gunmen targeted a kosher market during a shooting that killed six people Tuesday. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says in a tweet Wednesday that a review of security cameras show the gunmen targeted the market. He says two officers one block away immediately responded and engaged with the gunmen. But Fulop did not elaborate further, and his public safety director had said Tuesday that terrorism wasn’t suspected. A police officer, three bystanders and two suspects all died. The city’s police chief says the officer was trying to stop some “bad guys” near a cemetery. The gunmen then drove a stolen rental van to another part of the city and engaged police in a lengthy shootout from inside the kosher market, where five more bodies were found.