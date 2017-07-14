Jerusalem Shrine To Remain Closed After Attack

(AP) – A relative says three Palestinian assailants who killed two Israeli policemen from inside a Jerusalem holy site were devout Muslims who frequently visited the shrine. Police have identified the assailants as Arab citizens of Israel and members of the Jabareen clan.

A relative, Yehiyeh Jabareen, says clan members are in shock over Friday’s attack at the holy site, a walled compound revered by both Muslims and Jews. Israel’s police chief says the attackers used weapons stored inside the compound and opened deadly fire on a police patrol.

Yehiyeh Jabareen told The Associated Press that the two younger attackers, both 19, belonged to a kick-boxing club. He says the older relative, a 29-year-old, was unemployed and had health problems.