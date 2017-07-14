Home WORLD Jerusalem Shrine To Remain Closed After Attack
Jerusalem Shrine To Remain Closed After Attack
Jerusalem Shrine To Remain Closed After Attack

Jerusalem Shrine To Remain Closed After Attack

(AP) – A relative says three Palestinian assailants who killed two Israeli policemen from inside a Jerusalem holy site were devout Muslims who frequently visited the shrine.  Police have identified the assailants as Arab citizens of Israel and members of the Jabareen clan.

A relative, Yehiyeh Jabareen, says clan members are in shock over Friday’s attack at the holy site, a walled compound revered by both Muslims and Jews.  Israel’s police chief says the attackers used weapons stored inside the compound and opened deadly fire on a police patrol.

Yehiyeh Jabareen told The Associated Press that the two younger attackers, both 19, belonged to a kick-boxing club. He says the older relative, a 29-year-old, was unemployed and had health problems.

