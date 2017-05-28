Home NATIONAL Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years
Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years
NATIONAL
0

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

0
0
104496701-AP_17148104648985_530x298
now viewing

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

HT-Wonder-Woman-MEM-170526_12x5_1600
now playing

Some Women-Only Screenings Planned For 'Wonder Woman'

hillary_clinton_vote_fb-865×452
now playing

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

KHJ
now playing

Noose Found On Tree Outside Museum In Nation's Capital

jet-plane-crash-medres-1470792323
now playing

Federal Officials In Alaska Probe 2 Plane Crashes; 4 Dead

GettyImages-688927774
now playing

Back Home After Foreign Trip, Trump Faces Slew Of Challenges

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Trump Attacks News Reports On Son-In-Law, Russia

San Francisco Courts Test New Approach To Homeless Crimes

is-claims-responsibility-for-killing-coptic-christians-in-egypt-bus-attack-136418352417103901-170527133016
now playing

The Latest: IS Claims Responsibility For Egypt Bus Attack

Donald Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump To Decide Next Week On Paris Accord

ABORTION-BILL-TEXAS
now playing

Texas Set To Embrace New Abortion Restrictions

(AP) – A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 35 years.

GWS Auctions Inc. says the plane sold for $430,000 on Saturday at a California event featuring celebrity memorabilia.

The auction house says Elvis designed the interior that has gold-tone woodwork, red velvet seats and red shag carpet. But the red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar has no engine and needs a restoration of its cockpit.

Liveauctioneers.com says the 1962 red Lockheed JetStar was owned by Elvis and his father, Vernon Presley.

It has been privately owned for 35 years and sitting on a tarmac in Roswell, New Mexico.

Related posts:

  1. Tusk Predicts ‘Most Challenging’ G-7 In Years
Related Posts
hillary_clinton_vote_fb-865×452

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

Danny Castillon 0
KHJ

Noose Found On Tree Outside Museum In Nation’s Capital

Danny Castillon 0
jet-plane-crash-medres-1470792323

Federal Officials In Alaska Probe 2 Plane Crashes; 4 Dead

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video