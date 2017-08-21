Home NATIONAL JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing In North Carolina
JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing In North Carolina
(AP) – JetBlue says one of its commercial jets made an emergency landing at a North Carolina airport due to mechanical issues.   The company released a statement saying a mechanical issue forced the flight from New York to Palm Beach, Florida, to land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday morning. The statement didn’t elaborate.

Tracking service Flightaware identified the jet as an Airbus A320, which JetBlue notes on its website has about 160 seats. Flightaware says the plane landed at 9:15 a.m.

Wake County EMS spokesman Jeffrey Hammerstein said six people were evaluated at the scene by medics, and two others were taken to a hospital. He said there were no life-threatening injuries, but some passengers complained of headaches or a burning sensation in their eyes.

