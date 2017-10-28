Home NATIONAL JFK Files Release Does Little To Quell Conspiracy Theories
JFK Files Release Does Little To Quell Conspiracy Theories
JFK Files Release Does Little To Quell Conspiracy Theories

(AP) – The release of thousands of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy hasn’t settled the best-known, real-life whodunit in American history.

But the record offered riveting details of the way intelligence services operated at the time and are striving to keep some particulars a secret even now.

The 2,800 records released on Thursday night include some that had dribbled out over the years but are getting renewed attention from being in this big batch.

One document says Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon B. Johnson, believed Kennedy was behind the assassination of the South Vietnamese president and that Kennedy’s murder was payback. In another, the KGB is described as blaming the killing on Johnson.

No credible evidence has emerged for either theory.

