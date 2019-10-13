Jim Himes Calls Removal Of Marie Yovanovitch “Deeply Concerning”

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, center, leaves Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington, after testifying before congressional lawmakers. Yovanovitch told House impeachment investigators Friday that Trump himself had pressured the State Department to oust her from her post and get her out of the country. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Connecticut Democratic Representative Jim Himes is calling the removal of the ambassador to Ukraine, , “deeply disturbing.”

On ABC’s This Week, Himes spoke about Yovanovitch’s testimony behind closed doors where she claimed the Trump administration pressured the State Department to remove her. The career diplomat told lawmakers the move was based on “false claims” made by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Himes said her removal had absolutely nothing to do with foreign policy or national security interests and had everything to do with the president’s personal interest.