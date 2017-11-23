Home NATIONAL Joe Barton Said He’d Go To Capitol Police Over Photo
Joe Barton Said He'd Go To Capitol Police Over Photo
Joe Barton Said He’d Go To Capitol Police Over Photo

Joe Barton Said He’d Go To Capitol Police Over Photo

(AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Barton told a woman that he would complain to U.S. Capitol Police if sexually explicit photographs of him and other material from their relationship were to be exposed publicly, according to a published report.
The Washington Post reported the threat Wednesday after Barton, a North Texas Republican, apologized for a nude photo of him that circulated on social media.
The photo of Barton appeared on an anonymous Twitter account. It was not immediately known who posted the photo or when it was taken.
Barton issued a statement saying that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce in 2015, he had sexual relationships “with other mature adult women.” The 68-year-old Republican said each relationship was consensual and has since ended.

