Joe Biden Nears Final Decision On Running Mate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he takes a question from a reporter at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — Joe Biden is nearing a final decision on his running mate and is expected to announce his pick the week of Aug. 10. That’s according to three people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans. It puts the announcement closer to the Democratic National Convention, which begins Aug. 17, than the Aug. 1 deadline Biden had initially indicated. The vetting process is nearing completion. Multiple people tell the AP that Biden received briefing materials from the team he tasked with doing a deep dive on each candidate’s background. Biden is expected to begin one-on-one interviews in the coming days.

