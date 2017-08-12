Home LOCAL JOHN FEIT FOUND GUILTY OF THE MURDER OF IRENE GARZA
JOHN FEIT FOUND GUILTY OF THE MURDER OF IRENE GARZA
JOHN FEIT FOUND GUILTY OF THE MURDER OF IRENE GARZA

JOHN FEIT FOUND GUILTY OF THE MURDER OF IRENE GARZA

A Hidalgo County jury Thursday night found former McAllen priest John Feit guilty of murder in the 1960 slaying of former beauty queen and teacher Irene Garza. The verdict comes 57 years after the murder, after five days of trial testimony, and after six hours of jury deliberations. The jury got the case at around 1 p.m. Thursday – after about three hours of closing arguments. Prosecutors focused theirs on what they said was collusion between the Catholic church and local authorities to cover up the murder and to not prosecute Feit for fear of tarnishing the church’s image. Lead prosecutor Michael Garza called Feit a wolf in priest’s clothing. But defense attorneys pointed out there is no physical evidence connecting Feit to Garza’s disappearance, and added that any coverup by the church doesn’t affirm Feit’s guilt. Following the verdict, Feit opted to have the jury decide his punishment. The 7-woman, 5-man jury will return at 10 a.m. Friday to begin the sentencing phase.

