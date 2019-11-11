John Kelly Responds To Nikki Haley’s Allegation

A book by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is drawing response from some mentioned in it. John Kelly, former White House Chief of Staff, is speaking out saying his goal was to make sure President Trump could make an informed decision.

Haley claims in “With All Due Respect” that Kelly and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson approached her to ask that she help undermine President Trump for the good of the country. She wrote she refused. Kelly said that if by resist and stalling she means putting a process in place so the President knew all the pros and cons of a decision he might make then he’s guilty as charged.