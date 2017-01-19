Home NATIONAL Johnson Says No Specific Threat
(AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says there’s “no specific credible threat” against Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday.  Johnson said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday that security will be extraordinarily fortified anyway to prevent truck attacks like the Bastille Day assault in Nice, France, last year. Eighty-six people were killed.  Johnson says this is an age of the “self-radicalized actor_the so-called lone wolf_and we have to be concerned about the vehicle threat.”

Johnson says that’s why during the inauguration the areas where vehicles are prohibited will be “extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who’s not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there.”

