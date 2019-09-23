Johnson Says US Should Strike New Deal With Iran

(AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging the United States and its allies to strike a new nuclear deal with Iran to replace the current, fraying agreement.
President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of that deal last year and slapped new sanctions on Tehran. Those sanctions have further hurt Iran’s struggling economy. Tehran has resumed enriching uranium to limits beyond those set in the agreement.
Speaking Monday at the United Nations, Johnson said “whatever your objections with the old nuclear deal with Iran, it’s time now to move forward and do a new deal.” Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office clarified that Britain still backed the existing deal and wanted Iran to return to compliance.
Johnson is due to meet both Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this week at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Trump, when asked about Johnson’s call for a new Iran deal, said: “Boris is a very smart man.” He did not elaborate.
