Joint Effort Planned To Fight Child Asthma In The Valley
Joint Effort Planned To Fight Child Asthma In The Valley

Joint Effort Planned To Fight Child Asthma In The Valley

Reducing cases of child asthma is the goal of a new educational outreach effort soon to get underway in Hidalgo County.

County commissioners have approved a partnership between Texas A-and-M and Hidalgo Head Start to identify children who have asthma, and to show their parents different ways to manage the disease, and reduce the number of asthma attacks. A-and-M researchers say simply getting rid of potential triggers, like dust and chemical household cleaners, can often prevent an asthma attack that may result in an expensive trip to the emergency room.

Cameron County is said to be exploring a similar partnership. The effort is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Health Services.

