Joint Military-Civilian Health Care Operation Returns To The Valley

For the 21st year, the joint military-civilian medical exercise known as Operation Lone Star is in the Valley. Operation Lone Star is an emergency preparedness exercise that offers free health care services to people in underserved areas, while providing training to doctors and nurses for a potential public health emergency.

Among the medical services are child immunizations, student sports physicals, diabetes and blood pressure screenings, as well as dental and vision exams.

The operation’s medical camps are set up on school campuses in Brownsville, Harlingen, San Juan, La Joya, Rio Grande City, and Laredo. For specific locations and the services offered at each camp, you can click on the Operation Lone Star link on your county health department’s webpage.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo county twitter