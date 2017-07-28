Jordan Charges Israeli Embassy Guard With Murder

(AP) – Jordan’s attorney general has filed murder charges against an Israeli embassy guard in the shooting deaths of two Jordanians.

The guard left for Israel after the shooting, under the protection of diplomatic immunity.

State media said Friday that Attorney General Akram Masaadeh charged the guard with two counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The reports say Masaadeh called for the guard to be tried in Israel, and that Jordan would relay such a demand through diplomatic channels.

Israel’s prime minister welcomed the guard like a hero, suggesting a trial is unlikely.

Jordanian authorities have said the guard opened fire Sunday after a 16-year-old attacked him with a screw driver during a furniture delivery to the embassy. A Jordanian standing near the teen was also killed.