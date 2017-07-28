Home WORLD Jordan Charges Israeli Embassy Guard With Murder
Jordan Charges Israeli Embassy Guard With Murder
WORLD
0

Jordan Charges Israeli Embassy Guard With Murder

0
0
Israel Palestinians
now viewing

Jordan Charges Israeli Embassy Guard With Murder

State Fair Ride Malfunction
now playing

Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago

imrs
now playing

Not Much Progress Reported On Effort To Overhaul Tax Code

WireAP_3258c0b25a7f4501ae51164ef6df0403_12x5_992
now playing

Thousands of North Korean laborers in US-allied Gulf nations

3-bighuntforru
now playing

'Big Hunt' For Russian Hackers, But No Obvious Election Link

274410-20170601-putin
now playing

Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions

Pakistan_Politics_29173.jpg-48cbe
now playing

Sharif Formally Steps Down As Pakistan's PM

49cad8a93c4a441cbf6a636ee4486c3b-780×521
now playing

White House Tensions Catch Fire With Scaramucci Interviews

920×920 (15)
now playing

Pelosi Applauds GOP's Defeat On Health Care

guilty-verdict
now playing

Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Brothers Sentenced For Roles In Drug Operation

(AP) – Jordan’s attorney general has filed murder charges against an Israeli embassy guard in the shooting deaths of two Jordanians.
The guard left for Israel after the shooting, under the protection of diplomatic immunity.
State media said Friday that Attorney General Akram Masaadeh charged the guard with two counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The reports say Masaadeh called for the guard to be tried in Israel, and that Jordan would relay such a demand through diplomatic channels.
Israel’s prime minister welcomed the guard like a hero, suggesting a trial is unlikely.
Jordanian authorities have said the guard opened fire Sunday after a 16-year-old attacked him with a screw driver during a furniture delivery to the embassy. A Jordanian standing near the teen was also killed.

Related posts:

  1. Sharif Formally Steps Down As Pakistan’s PM
  2. 13 Immigrants From Truck Held As Potential Witnesses
  3. Cops: His Wedding Called Off, Texas Man Torches 8 Cars In NY
  4. Indiana Operator Halts Use Of Ride
Related Posts
WireAP_3258c0b25a7f4501ae51164ef6df0403_12x5_992

Thousands of North Korean laborers in US-allied Gulf nations

Zack Cantu 0
274410-20170601-putin

Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions

Zack Cantu 0
Pakistan_Politics_29173.jpg-48cbe

Sharif Formally Steps Down As Pakistan’s PM

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video