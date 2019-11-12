Jordan Condemns Israeli Targeted Killing In Gaza

Relatives of Islamic Jihad commander, Bahaa Abu el-Atta, who was killed with his wife by an Israeli missile strike on their home, mourn during the funeral in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) – Jordan’s foreign ministry is condemning an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip that killed a top militant commander. The Israeli strike triggered a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza and set off the fiercest fighting between Israel and Gaza militants in months.

In a statement Tuesday, Daifallah al-Fayez, a spokesman for the Jordanian foreign ministry, blamed Israel for the ensuing escalation in violence. He said the fighting “will only increase tension and violence, deepen the environment of despair and promote extremist agendas in the region.” He called for Israel and the Palestinians to return to negotiations, saying that talks, along with an end to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the territory, could bring a solution to Gaza’s woes.