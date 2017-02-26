Home TRENDING Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut
Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut
TRENDING
0

Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut

0
0
GET OUT MOVIE PIC
now viewing

Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut

EGYPTIAN EGYPT CHRISTIANS
now playing

Egyptian Christians Fearing Terror Flee Sinai For 4th Day

AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City

medical-marijuana
now playing

Man's Texas Arrest Shows Conflicts Over Medical Marijuana

police-lightbar
now playing

Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

GAVEL AND UNITED STATES FLAG
now playing

Air Force Sergeant Convicted Of Misconduct With 8 Women

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop

GAS PRICES
now playing

US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon

white-house
now playing

White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions' Role In FBI Probe

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
now playing

Officials: Trump Isn't Cutting Medicare, Social Security

(AP) — Comedian Jordan Peele’s directorial debut “Get Out” has made a splash atop the box office in its opening weekend.  Studio estimates Sunday show the thriller earned $30.5 million to take first place. The well-reviewed film only cost a reported $4.5 million to produce.  “Get Out” pushed “The Lego Batman Movie” into second place.

The animated family picture added $19 million this weekend and is now up to $133 million after only three weeks in theaters.  “John Wick: Chapter Two” took third place with $9 million, while the Matt Damon-starrer “The Great Wall” took fourth with $8.7 million.  “Fifty Shades Darker” rounded out the top five with $7.7 million, pushing the erotic drama over the $100 million mark in its third weekend.

Related posts:

  1. US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon
  2. Agency Publishes Timetable For Mexico Border Wall
  3. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  4. Federal Grant Awarded To Assist Construction Of The Raymondville Drain
Related Posts
GAS PRICES

US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon

jsalinas 0
murder investigation

Attempted Murder Charge Upgraded To Murder After Edinburg Victim Dies

jsalinas 0
bill paxton

Actor Bill Paxon Dead At 61

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video