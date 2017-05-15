Home WORLD Journalist Killed In Mexican State Of Culiacan
Journalist Killed In Mexican State Of Culiacan
WORLD
0

Journalist Killed In Mexican State Of Culiacan

0
0
MEXICAN FLAG
now viewing

Journalist Killed In Mexican State Of Culiacan

jeremy rashaad keys
now playing

Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure

murder
now playing

Estranged Husband Joins Son-In-Law In Jail In Slaying Of McAllen Woman

d7bbfc-20170428-trump
now playing

Trump Details Anti-Abortion Ban Over US Global Health Aid

NEW JERSEY LEAR JET CRASH 2 KILLED-1
now playing

Police Say 2 Killed In Jet Crash Near New York

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Texas Testing Trump Administration Over Abortion Providers

zika virus
now playing

Zika Education Outreach Efforts Underway In Brownsville

JOHN CORNYN
now playing

GOP Candidate For FBI Says No Special Counsel For Inquiry

auto deadly fatal crash-1
now playing

Authorities: Alcohol Factor In Head-On Crash That Killed 5

MARYLAND BUS CLIPPED BY CAR BUS OVERTURNED 05-15-17
now playing

Police: Car Clipped School Bus On DC Field Trip

san-antonio-store-where-police-called-600-times-to-close
now playing

Man Charged With Beating Mom, 87 With Cane On Mother's Day

(AP) – A Mexican official says another journalist has been slain in the country, one of the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers.

The government official in the northern state of Sinaloa says Javier Valdez was killed Monday in the state capital, Culiacan, near the offices of his newspaper, Rio Doce.  The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.  Rio Doce confirmed the news of Valdez’s killing on its webpage.

Valdez was a veteran reporter who also worked as a correspondent for the national newspaper La Jornada. He specialized in covering drug trafficking.   Five journalists have now been murdered in Mexico in just over two months.

Related posts:

  1. DAVIS RANKIN
  2. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  3. TIM SULLIVAN
  4. Fire Officials: 7 People Killed In Fire
Related Posts
computer-hacking

Germany Says Software Firms Need Help Security

jsalinas 0
VIDEO: Iraqi Army Troops, Popular Forces Take Ground against ISIS near Fallujah

US Envoy: Fight To Retake Mosul In ‘final stages’

jsalinas 0
VENEZUELANS SHUTTING DOWN CAPITAL PROTESTING

Venezuelans Again Shut Down Capital To Protest Government

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video