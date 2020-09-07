Journalists For US Media Face Possible Expulsion From China

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Chinese staffers adjust a U.S. flag before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. China is delaying the renewal of press cards for at least five journalists working at four U.S. media outlets, an organization of foreign correspondents said Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 making them vulnerable to expulsion in apparent retribution for Washington's targeting of Chinese reporters working in the United States. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)

(AP) — An organization of foreign correspondents says China is delaying the renewal of press cards for at least five journalists working at four U.S. media outlets. The move is in apparent retribution for Washington’s targeting of Chinese reporters working in the United States. Atlanta-based CNN said its China correspondent was among those given a letter authorizing him to continue reporting for the next two months instead of the usual one-year press card. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have also been targeted but did not name the fourth outlet. China’s move comes after the U.S. capped the number of Chinese citizens who could be employed by Chinese media outlets.