Journalists Group Says Trump Tweet A Threat
(AP) – The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is condemning a tweet President Donald Trump sent out Sunday, in which he appears to pummel a man whose face is covered with the CNN logo.

Executive Director Bruce Brown called the post a “threat of physical violence against journalists.”  Brown said the tweet was “beneath the office of the presidency,” adding “no one should be threatened with physical harm for doing their jobs.”

Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit – his face obscured by the CNN logo – outside a wrestling ring.  The White House hasn’t responded to questions about the tweet. But White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told ABC that he thinks “no one would perceive that as a threat.”

