Judge Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

(AP) – A federal judge has agreed to block the Trump administration from enforcing a presidential executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their jurisdictions.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte issued a preliminary injunction requested by three national refugee resettlement agencies that sued to challenge the executive order.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced in November that resettlement agencies must get written consent from state and local officials in any jurisdiction where they want to help resettle refugees beyond June 2020. Agency leaders say the order effectively gives governors and county leaders a veto in the resettlement process.