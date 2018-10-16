Home TEXAS Judge Allows Girl Another Week On Life Support
TEXAS
(AP) – A judge is allowing another week for the parents of a 9-year-old Texas girl on life support to find a new facility for the child, who has been declared brain-dead.

State District Judge Melody Wilkinson on Monday extended her order that Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth keep Payton Summons on life support until 6 p.m. on Oct. 22. Doctors at the hospital had wanted to remove the girl from life support.

Wilkinson previously ruled doctors could remove the girl from life support Monday afternoon when the parents could find no alternative facility for Payton. Attorneys for her parents, though, asked for an extension after they and lawyers for the hospital couldn’t reach an agreement on a next step.  A hospital spokeswoman had no comment, citing patient privacy.

