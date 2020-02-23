NATIONAL

Judge Approves Settlement In Civil Rights, Discrimination Suit Against Motel 6

A federal judge has given final approval to a $10 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit against Motel 6 which was secretly sharing with ICE agents the personal information of its guests. Under the settlement, the roughly 2,000 members of the class will receive payouts ranging from $75 to $200,000.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund claiming Motel 6 employees in Arizona were handing over guest information to ICE.

The lawsuit accused Motel 6 of violating federal and state civil rights and privacy laws, and of discriminating on the basis of national origin.

