Judge Arraigns Palmview H-E-B Shooter On 5 Charges Including Murder

Two months after a barrage of deadly gunfire at the Palmview H-E-B, the suspected shooter has been formally charged. 25-year-old Raul Lopez Saenz Tuesday was arraigned on a charge of murder, attempted capital murder of multiple persons, and three counts of attempted murder.

The charges stem from the early morning of November 28th when Saenz, who also worked at the store, clocked out, grabbed a gun from his truck, and shot into the break room window. A fellow employee was killed and three others were wounded. Saenz himself called 9-1-1 and admitted to the shooting, later telling Palmview police he thought people were out to get him.