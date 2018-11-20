Judge Bars US From Enforcing Trump Asylum Ban

(AP) – A federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order Monday after hearing arguments in San Francisco.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Nov. 9 denying asylum to most border crossers as a response to the migrant caravans he decried before the November midterm election.

The administration directed asylum seekers to enter at one of the 26 official border crossings with Mexico. Legal groups sued hours after the proclamation was issued, arguing U.S. law clearly allows someone to seek asylum regardless of how they enter the country.

Trump used the same powers he used last year to impose a travel ban that was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.