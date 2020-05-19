Judge Blocks Coronavirus Vote By Mail Intentions In Cameron County

A state judge is putting a temporary hold on Cameron County’s plan to use the coronavirus shutdown to promote vote by mail.

Yesterday, KRGV reported the move comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requested last week that the Texas Supreme Court halt the vote by mail actions in Cameron and four other counties.

The court has responded by putting a hold the project which involves a person requesting a mail in ballot on the claim of disability and not being able to make it to the polls due to the coronavirus.