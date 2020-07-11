Judge Blocks Removal Of More Confederate Statues In Richmond

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Workers remove the statue of Confederate Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury on Monument Avenue Thursday July 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Maury was better known for his work in oceanography and other sciences before the Civil War. His statue is the second removed since a new state law was enacted on July first. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) — A judge has issued a 60-day injunction preventing the city of Richmond from removing any more Confederate monuments from its land. Local media outlets report Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision after a hearing in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Mayor Levar Stoney by an unnamed plaintiff. The removal of statues began last week after Stoney ordered them cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. He said he was concerned about public safety and fears that protesters could get hurt if they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves. Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy.