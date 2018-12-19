Judge Blocks Restrictions On Who Can Apply For Asylum

(AP) A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Trump administration policies that prevented immigrants who suffered gang violence or domestic abuse in their home countries from seeking asylum.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan declared that some of the guidance that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued this year cannot be used to determine whether an immigrant has a credible fear of persecution or torture in their home countries, the first step to making an asylum claim in the U.S.

The judge said the administration’s policy on asylum seekers violates federal immigration law and that “it is the will of Congress — not the whims of the executive” that sets the standards for expedited removal.

Responding to Sullivan’s ruling, a Justice Department spokesman, Steven Stafford, said Sessions’ guidance had followed the requirements for asylum under U.S. law.

Trump administration officials say the asylum process is being exploited by immigrants who are counting on passing the initial credible-fear screening and being released into the country. Only about 9 percent of all people who initially claim asylum are granted it, and tens of thousands of families from Central America are coming to the U.S. every month.