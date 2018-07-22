Home NATIONAL Judge, Calm In Court, Takes Hard Line On Splitting Families
Judge, Calm In Court, Takes Hard Line On Splitting Families
Judge, Calm In Court, Takes Hard Line On Splitting Families

Judge, Calm In Court, Takes Hard Line On Splitting Families

(AP) – The federal judge who ordered children be reunited with their families after being separated at the border has been unyielding in his insistence that the Trump administration meet his deadline.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw (sah-BRAW’) has been adamant that the government reunite more than 2,500 children 5 years old and older by Thursday. He was just as firm about a July 10 deadline for dozens of children under 5.

The judge initially appeared to be wrestling with the case, expressing reluctance to get too heavily involved in immigration enforcement decisions. But he went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union’s initial request to halt family separation by imposing the deadlines.

