Home NATIONAL Judge Cites Trump’s Comment In ‘Sanctuary City’ Ruling
Judge Cites Trump’s Comment In ‘Sanctuary City’ Ruling
NATIONAL
0

Judge Cites Trump’s Comment In ‘Sanctuary City’ Ruling

0
0
1493191286883
now viewing

Judge Cites Trump’s Comment In ‘Sanctuary City’ Ruling

Featured_Virtulization
now playing

Internet Firms Winding Up For A Fight On 'Net Neutrality'

1024×1024 (4)
now playing

Leading GOP Moderate Opposes Plan To Move House Health Bill

920×920 (10)
now playing

Massive Trump Tax Cuts Face Big Hurdles As Debt Mounts

Austin Mayor Steve Adler
now playing

Austin Mayor Says City No 'sanctuary' After Sessions Meeting

missing generic
now playing

Public's Help Sought In Locating Missing Raymondville Woman

body identified, body found
now playing

UPDATE: Apparent Resaca Drowning Victim Identified As A Port Isabel Woman

MEDICAL MARIJUANA
now playing

Texas Advocates Push Longshot Pot Bills With Veterans, Moms

texas-state-capitol-2
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police: Supervisor Shot By Employee Had Just Been Married

48vatican%20pope
now playing

Egypt Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pope's Visit

(AP) – For the third time in two months, a federal judge has knocked down an immigration order by President Donald Trump and used Trump’s own language against him.
In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president’s order to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.
The judge said Trump calling the order a “weapon” against communities that disagree with his preferred immigration policy was evidence that the administration intended the executive order to apply broadly to all sorts of federal funding, and not a relatively small pot of grant money as the Department of Justice had argued.
It was another immigration policy setback for the administration as it approaches its 100th day in office later this month.

Related posts:

  1. Austin Mayor Says City No ‘sanctuary’ After Sessions Meeting
  2. Trump Touts Executive Orders He Once Lambasted
  3. The Latest: Trump Says He Hasn’t Changed Position On Wall
  4. Tough Court On Immigration Serves As Model For Trump Plans
Related Posts
Featured_Virtulization

Internet Firms Winding Up For A Fight On ‘Net Neutrality’

Zack Cantu 0
1024×1024 (4)

Leading GOP Moderate Opposes Plan To Move House Health Bill

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (10)

Massive Trump Tax Cuts Face Big Hurdles As Debt Mounts

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video